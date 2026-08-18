Mexican Independence Celebration Gala

The Saul Vara Foundation is a Non Profit organization that for more than 15 years has provided scholarships and grants to students in the Border Town of Zaragoza, Coahuila. The foundation provides supplies, building materials, diapers, food supplies and everything that can get a hold of from donations to help this very poor border town.

In 15 years the foundation has been able to pay for school room and board for close to 100 students. Among which some started being supported since elementary and currently 40 students have graduated and now hold prominent professional jobs, such as nurses, teachers, engineers. As an example a me mechatronic engineer works for General Motors and is building the first 100 % electric vehicle in Mexico. We rely on this gala and donors to support our mission. This event is the most colorful fundraising celebration of the Mexican Independence with a purpose.