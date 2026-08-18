© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mexican Independence Celebration Gala

Screenshot

Mexican Independence Celebration Gala

The Saul Vara Foundation is a Non Profit organization that for more than 15 years has provided scholarships and grants to students in the Border Town of Zaragoza, Coahuila. The foundation provides supplies, building materials, diapers, food supplies and everything that can get a hold of from donations to help this very poor border town.

In 15 years the foundation has been able to pay for school room and board for close to 100 students. Among which some started being supported since elementary and currently 40 students have graduated and now hold prominent professional jobs, such as nurses, teachers, engineers. As an example a me mechatronic engineer works for General Motors and is building the first 100 % electric vehicle in Mexico. We rely on this gala and donors to support our mission. This event is the most colorful fundraising celebration of the Mexican Independence with a purpose.

The Club at Sonterra
$150 PP dinner included sponsorship opportunities start at $ 1,000 that includes some perks like table for 10. Greenfees for a foursome and some drinks.
07:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Foundacion Arq. Saul Vara Rivera
2106189743
berthacalzada@yahoo.com
HTTPS://fundacionsaulvara.com
The Club at Sonterra
901 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, Texas 78258
https://www.clubatsonterra.com/