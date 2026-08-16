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MESH

MESH

MESH brings dancers together with artists from different disciplines to create live, improvised performances. Each duet shares an original work and gives insight as to how it was created. What began as a practice within our community continues as a space for connection, curiosity, and collaboration. We invite you to watch, reflect, and be part of the experience.

The Little Carver
Suggested Donation $20
06:33 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

sumRset Movement
admin@sumrset.org
www.sumrset.org
The Little Carver
226 N. Hackberry
San Antonio, Texas