McNay Summer Film Series: LOVEfest | Paris is Burning

Our 2026 summer film series, LOVEfest, is a cinematic celebration of Robert Indiana’s LOVE. Our iteration of Indiana’s iconic sculpture has been a cornerstone of the McNay’s collection since 2015. The image of LOVE is frequently co-opted by starry-eyed romantics and greeting card companies alike, but this reductive sentimentalism belies Indiana’s complicated relationship with the work’s subject.

LOVEfest, conversely, shines a light on how artists of all types wrestle with love. Each film features characters exploring or expressing love through art. Whether it’s self-love or the love of another, the love depicted in these films is rarely easy or straightforward. Just as Robert Indiana demonstrated, love can be off-kilter, or messy, or unexpected. But doesn’t that also describe some of our greatest art?

Join us for our second LOVEfest screening, Paris is Burning (1990). This classic documentary follows the ballroom culture of late ’80s New York City. Through the complex lives of the drag queens and transgender women that make them thrive, the film spotlights some of the most legendary houses within the culture.

Registration required. Please note that a ticket to the film covers general admission to the museum as well as admission to our special exhibition.

No food or drink allowed.

Runtime 1h 30m. Rated R. This event is for guests 18 and older.