McNay Family Day: Passport to Art
McNay Family Day: Passport to Art
Inspired by the fall banner exhibitions, "Modern Paris: A Century Begins" and "Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain — Hour — Face," this free event welcomes all to celebrate creativity, play, and community. Enjoy an afternoon filled with hands-on art activities, live performances, and family-friendly fun spread across the Museum’s grounds and galleries.
McNay Art Museum
Free
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
McNay Art Museum
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org
McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels AveSan Antonio, Texas 78209
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org