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McNay Family Day: Elements in Action

McNay Family Day: Elements in Action

Family Day is a free event which coincides with the McNay’s spring and fall banner exhibitions. Admission to the Museum and banner exhibition is free.

Inspired by the exhibition "untitled: 20 Years of Collecting Contemporary Art," this free event welcomes all to celebrate creativity, play, and community. Enjoy an afternoon filled with hands-on art activities, live performances, and family-friendly fun spread across the Museum’s grounds and galleries.

McNay Art Museum
Free
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

McNay Art Museum
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org
https://www.mcnayart.org/
McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78209
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org
https://www.mcnayart.org/