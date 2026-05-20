McNay Family Day: Elements in Action
McNay Family Day: Elements in Action
Family Day is a free event which coincides with the McNay’s spring and fall banner exhibitions. Admission to the Museum and banner exhibition is free.
Inspired by the exhibition "untitled: 20 Years of Collecting Contemporary Art," this free event welcomes all to celebrate creativity, play, and community. Enjoy an afternoon filled with hands-on art activities, live performances, and family-friendly fun spread across the Museum’s grounds and galleries.
McNay Art Museum
Free
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McNay Art Museum
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org
McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels AveSan Antonio, Texas 78209
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org