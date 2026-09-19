Maureen Johnson In Conversation With Jenny Lawson
Maureen Johnson In Conversation With Jenny Lawson
New York Times bestseller Maureen Johnson is back at Nowhere celebrating the newest book from the world of Truly Devious, The Velvet Knife. Maureen will be joined in conversation by Nowhere proprietress and bestselling author Jenny Lawson.
Nowhere Bookshop
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Nowhere Bookshop
Nowhere Bookshop
5154 BroadwaySan Antonio, Texas 78209
210-640-7260
orders@nowherebookshop.com