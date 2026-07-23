Manola & Maria Ramirez - “Había Una Vez”

Centro Cultural Aztlan presents San Antonio sisters Manola and Maria Ramirez in "Había Una Vez, "an interactive and immersive art exhibit dedicated to exploring and commemorating the experiences and culture of immigrant families. Inviting the viewer to walk into the story of their art, the exhibit seeks to deepen the understanding of migrant experiences and identity, an essential part of San Antonio’s culture.

Through this exhibition, the artists aim to invoke a sensory experience that draws the viewer into the stories they’re telling, and invites them to respond or participate in the story themselves. Vibrant colors and a bold, illustrative style lend themselves to the complexities of bicultural experiences, and the importance of immigrant identities. This show promises to be a unique and enriching experience that shares a deeper view of the migrant experience through visual storytelling.

Opening reception: Friday, August 7, 2026, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Join us for light refreshments and entertainment. This exhibition is Free and open to the public and will be on view through August 27, 2026.

You can find the Facebook event page.

For more information, please call Centro Cultural Aztlan M-Th. 10am to 4pm at 210-432-1896 or come by Centro Cultural Aztlan’s office located in the Deco Building at 1800 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 103. San Antonio TX, 78201. www.centroaztlan.org