Makers Circle Session: Leatherworking with Glen

Calling all makers! This summer Spare Parts is hosting a new and exciting event called Makers Circle Sessions.

Each session you will get to meet other makers in the community and hear from a different special speaker each session. Speakers will discuss their area of expertise and challenges they face. You’ll also get to chat with other like-minded makers with the opportunity for networking, collaboration, and problem solving. At the end of each session, attendees will get to choose from a selection of creative materials to take home. We hope you’ll join us. Seating is limited to 10 per session. Light snacks / refreshments will be provided.

Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the session. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this event. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at hello@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.