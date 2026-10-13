Make a Difference – Join Us to Learn About Becoming a CASA Volunteer

Are you ready to make a meaningful difference in a child’s life? If you or your clients are looking for a powerful volunteer opportunity, we invite you to join one of our upcoming CASA Information Sessions. These sessions are a great first step toward becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children in foster care.

You can attend a virtual session or join us for an upcoming in-person event.

Virtual Info Sessions: CASA offers several online sessions throughout the month. You can view available dates and register here: Register for a CASA Info Session

In-Person Information Session: https://casa-satx-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/XNdeJS_rTAaMiDzi1cBIUA

Date: Thursday, October 22nd

Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Location: The Dog CO. Icehouse - 4302 Hyatt Place Dr. San Antonio, TX 78230.

This is a great opportunity to meet the CASA team, ask questions, and connect with others in your community who care about children’s futures.

No experience is necessary — just a heart for helping children and a willingness to learn.

We hope to see you there!

In-Person Information Session: https://casa-satx-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/XNdeJS_rTAaMiDzi1cBIUA