© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Make a Difference – Join Us to Learn About Becoming a CASA Volunteer

Make a Difference – Join Us to Learn About Becoming a CASA Volunteer

Are you ready to make a meaningful difference in a child’s life? If you or your clients are looking for a powerful volunteer opportunity, we invite you to join one of our upcoming CASA Information Sessions. These sessions are a great first step toward becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children in foster care.
You can attend a virtual session or join us for an upcoming in-person event.

Virtual Info Sessions: CASA offers several online sessions throughout the month. You can view available dates and register here: https://www.casa-satx.org/become-a-casa-advocate#RegisterforanInformationSession

In-Person Information Session: https://casa-satx-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/mXXw1jITTlGM5thkgOlzNQ

Date: Friday, August 28th

Time: 9:30am-10:30am

Location: Through Grace Coffee - 2508 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

This is a great opportunity to meet the CASA team, ask questions, and connect with others in your community who care about children’s futures. No experience is necessary — just a heart for helping children and a willingness to learn. We hope to see you there!

Through Grace Coffee - Coffee with CASA
Sign Up Required- free event
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Child Advocates San Antonio
(210) 225-7070
events@casa-satx.org
https://www.casa-satx.org/
Through Grace Coffee - Coffee with CASA
2508 N Main Ave
San Antonio , Texas 78212
210-441-3893
vlabrador@casa-satx.org
https://casa-satx-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/mXXw1jITTlGM5thkgOlzNQ