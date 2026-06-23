Luminaria Downtown Headquarters Opening & Rubio Mural Unveiling

Be part of a special evening at Luminaria as we open a new art gallery space and unveil "Frequency," by Rubio. This stunning and immersive 112 x 10-foot mural will be unveiled at Luminaria HQ, 207 E. Travis, on Thursday, June 25, from 6 to 8 pm. Get a glimpse of San Antonio's vibrant colors in a mural that channels our emotions into a single unifying frequency.

Rubio will serve as the first Luminaria Artist-in-Residence. Watch him live-paint during regular studio hours from June 30 to September 24, Thursdays & Fridays 4:00pm-8:00pm, Saturdays & Sundays 11:30am to 6:30pm. His art will be available for purchase.

“This project allows me to connect directly with the public, where visitors can have an authentic artist studio experience and experience what San Antonio art and culture has to share,” said Rubio.

Take a Rubio work of art home! Shop from his abstract art collection, including stickers, postcards, posters, giclées, limited-edition linoleums, small- to mid-size original paintings, and acrylic on canvas. Limited edition quantities available while they last.

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