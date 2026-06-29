Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival 2026

Saturday, November 14, 2026, 6:00pm to Midnight

On Houston Street at the Intersection of Downtown West & Zona Cultural.

Extraordinary artists unite to light our path with their creativity and vision, uplifting our spirits, sparking hope, and inspiring us all to reach our fullest potential. This free, outdoor, nighttime festival is an experience of live music, film, digital art, poetry, theater, fine art, monumental installations, dance, and countless surprises—all set against the vibrant energy of the city after dark.

Save the date: Saturday, November 14, 2026! From 6:00pm to midnight, the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will transform Houston Street into a luminous canvas, lighting up downtown San Antonio. Explore anchor locations, including the Centro/Art Everywhere Project, Texas Public Radio, San Pedro Creek, Alameda Theatre, Paseo on Houston, and the Institute of Texan Cultures—each alive with digital projections, sculptures, music, poetry, food, and vibrant art.

