LUMEN GALLERY RECEPTION @ BREVA CREATIVE MAKERSPACE

Join us for a magical night of light at our upcoming group gallery show, LUMEN.

Mark your calendars.

Sept 5, 6-9pm

541 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio, TX

Group show featuring amazing local San Antonio artists:

- Gabriel Garcia

- Glen Andrews

- Chispa

- April R.

- Diana McClean

- Jerry Villalobos

- Johnathan Davis

- Alex Chapple

- Patsy Sasek

- Jena Dominguez

- Suzeth Ramirez

- Adam Leyva

- Jordan Skruhak

- Vanessa Reveles

- Natasha Long

- Ivonne Aldaz

- Andrea L. Jacobson

- Shelby Langhoff

- Mario Quintanilla

- Eva Schaefer