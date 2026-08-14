LUMEN GALLERY RECEPTION @ BREVA CREATIVE MAKERSPACE
LUMEN GALLERY RECEPTION @ BREVA CREATIVE MAKERSPACE
Join us for a magical night of light at our upcoming group gallery show, LUMEN.
Mark your calendars.
Sept 5, 6-9pm
541 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio, TX
Group show featuring amazing local San Antonio artists:
- Gabriel Garcia
- Glen Andrews
- Chispa
- April R.
- Diana McClean
- Jerry Villalobos
- Johnathan Davis
- Alex Chapple
- Patsy Sasek
- Jena Dominguez
- Suzeth Ramirez
- Adam Leyva
- Jordan Skruhak
- Vanessa Reveles
- Natasha Long
- Ivonne Aldaz
- Andrea L. Jacobson
- Shelby Langhoff
- Mario Quintanilla
- Eva Schaefer
Breva Creative Makerspace
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Breva Creative Makerspace
2108027510
brevacreative@gmail.com
Breva Creative Makerspace
541 Roosevelt Ave #107San Antonio, Texas 78210
2108027510
brevacreative@gmail.com