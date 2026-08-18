Lotería Night With Jasper St. James
Lotería Night With Jasper St. James
Join us at the Briscoe for a Loteria Night hosted by local influencer Jasper St. James!
Enjoy food and drinks and the chance to win prizes!
Loteria has been played in the land that would be called Texas for over 200 years. Originally a pastime for the upperclass, Loteria is a staple in many family gatherings today!
🗓️ Thursday, September 10, 2026 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM
👤All Ages!
🎟️ $25 for Members | $35 for Non-Members
Food and Drink Included! Space is Limited!
Briscoe Western Art Museum
$25 for Members | $35 for Non-Members
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Briscoe Western Art Museum
2102994499
marketing@briscoemuseum.org
Briscoe Western Art Museum
210 W. Market StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78205
2102994499
marketing@briscoemuseum.org