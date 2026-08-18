Lotería Night With Jasper St. James

Join us at the Briscoe for a Loteria Night hosted by local influencer Jasper St. James!

Enjoy food and drinks and the chance to win prizes!

Loteria has been played in the land that would be called Texas for over 200 years. Originally a pastime for the upperclass, Loteria is a staple in many family gatherings today!

🗓️ Thursday, September 10, 2026 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM

👤All Ages!

🎟️ $25 for Members | $35 for Non-Members

Food and Drink Included! Space is Limited!