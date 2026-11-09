Lone Star Gallery Presents Multicolored Universes & Infinities from Various Perspectives by Paul Martin

Lone Star Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition by San Antonio-based artist Paul Martin, featuring a colorful and evolving collection of abstract paintings, dimensional works, photographic explorations, and wearable art.

Centered around Martin's MultiColored Universes series, the exhibition explores the expanding possibilities of color, form, and artistic expression. What began as large-scale abstract paintings has grown into a multidimensional body of work that extends beyond the traditional canvas.

Martin describes his creative approach as psychic automatism, beginning with an open mind and allowing each work to develop spontaneously. Inspired by the concept of creating from nothing and the continual expansion of the universe, his work explores new forms and dimensions through sculptural cubes, pyramids, and fashion accessories inspired by the imagery of his paintings.

The collection also features explorations in black, pink, and purple palettes, alongside works such as Kiss to the Red Hole Galaxies. Some pieces incorporate resin finishes, adding depth, reflection, and dimensionality to the artwork. Through this expanding collection, Martin transforms his visual language into a variety of artistic forms, inviting viewers to experience the universe of color beyond the boundaries of traditional painting.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Paul Martin is a visual artist, writer, inventor, and investor based in San Antonio, Texas. He began painting in college and held his first art exhibition in New York City in 1985. His travels and experiences around the world have informed a broad and continually evolving creative practice.Martin's artistic approach centers on spontaneity and exploration, allowing ideas to develop organically throughout the creative process. His MultiColored Universes series reflects this philosophy through abstract paintings and their evolution into sculptural and wearable works.

Beyond the studio, Martin's professional experiences have included military service, investment management, medical-device invention, film acting, public service, philanthropy, and charitable boards. He is also preparing to publish Sinz & Esinz, a book exploring philosophy, wisdom, and thought-provoking questions.

For more information, visit www.artbypaulmartin.com or follow the artist on Instagram at @artbypaulmartin.

EXHIBITION INFORMATION

Exhibition: Multicolored Universes & Infinities from Various Perspectives

Artist: Paul Martin

Opening Reception: November 14th, 2026 | 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Exhibition Dates: November 14th – November 27th

Location:

Lone Star Gallery

107 Lone Star Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78204

Gallery Hours:

Tuesday & Thursday, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments outside regular gallery hours are available by contacting Bill FitzGibbons at (210) 723-3048.

Dock Space Gallery

Website : www.dockspacegallery.com

Instagram : @dockspacegallery

