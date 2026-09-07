Lone Star Gallery Presents "Close To Home" - A FotoSeptiembre Exhibition Curated by Ricardo Romo, Ph.D
Lone Star Gallery Presents "Close To Home" - A FotoSeptiembre Exhibition Curated by Ricardo Romo, Ph.D
Lone Star Gallery is pleased to present Close to Home, a FotoSeptiembre group photography exhibition curated by Ricardo Romo, Ph.D. The exhibition brings together fifteen artists whose photographs explore the people, places, traditions, and everyday experiences that shape Mexican American life in San Antonio. The public is invited to celebrate the opening Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Lone Star Gallery.
“FotoSeptiembre exhibit explores the people, places, and traditions that shape Mexican American life in San Antonio. Through photographs of everyday routines, family gatherings, cultural celebrations, heritage, and community, the exhibit honors the intimate moments that create a sense of belonging.
Photography serves as both witness and storyteller, preserving gestures, rituals, expressions, and relationships that might otherwise fade from memory. These images document festivals, migration, social movements, personal histories, and shared experiences while reflecting the vitality and resilience of local communities.
More than a record of events, Close to Home invites viewers to recognize the beauty and meaning found in familiar spaces—at the kitchen table, in neighborhood streets, at celebrations, and among generations. Together, the photographs form a visual archive of lived experience, affirming how communities see themselves and how they wish to be remembered.”
Ricardo Romo, Ph.D
Artists:
David Ortega
Kathy Vargas
Joel Salcido
Oscar Castillo
Ruben Chavez
Gloria Marie Cruz
Guillermina Zabala
Noel Hernandez
Ramon Hernandez
Al Rendon
Chris Hernandez
Enrique Navarette
Ricardo Romo, Ph.D.
Victoria Martinez
Mónica Estrada-Saldaña
Opening Reception
The public is invited to celebrate the opening of Close to Home on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Dock Space Gallery & Lone Star Gallery.
Exhibition Details
Close To Home
A FotoSeptiembre Group Exhibition Curated by Ricardo Romo, Ph.D.
Dock Space Gallery & Lone Star Gallery
107 Lone Star Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78204
Opening Reception
Saturday, September 12, 2026
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Exhibition Dates
September 12 – September 24, 2026
Gallery Hours
Tuesday & Thursday
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Appointments outside of designated gallery hours may be scheduled by contacting:
Bill FitzGibbons
(210) 723-3048
Media Contact
Emma Garcia
Gallery Manager
Dock Space Gallery & Lone Star Gallery
admin@billfitzgibbons.com
(210) 887-9744