Lone Star Gallery Presents "Close To Home" - A FotoSeptiembre Exhibition Curated by Ricardo Romo, Ph.D

Lone Star Gallery is pleased to present Close to Home, a FotoSeptiembre group photography exhibition curated by Ricardo Romo, Ph.D. The exhibition brings together fifteen artists whose photographs explore the people, places, traditions, and everyday experiences that shape Mexican American life in San Antonio. The public is invited to celebrate the opening Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Lone Star Gallery.

“FotoSeptiembre exhibit explores the people, places, and traditions that shape Mexican American life in San Antonio. Through photographs of everyday routines, family gatherings, cultural celebrations, heritage, and community, the exhibit honors the intimate moments that create a sense of belonging.

Photography serves as both witness and storyteller, preserving gestures, rituals, expressions, and relationships that might otherwise fade from memory. These images document festivals, migration, social movements, personal histories, and shared experiences while reflecting the vitality and resilience of local communities.

More than a record of events, Close to Home invites viewers to recognize the beauty and meaning found in familiar spaces—at the kitchen table, in neighborhood streets, at celebrations, and among generations. Together, the photographs form a visual archive of lived experience, affirming how communities see themselves and how they wish to be remembered.”

Ricardo Romo, Ph.D

Artists:

David Ortega

Kathy Vargas

Joel Salcido

Oscar Castillo

Ruben Chavez

Gloria Marie Cruz

Guillermina Zabala

Noel Hernandez

Ramon Hernandez

Al Rendon

Chris Hernandez

Enrique Navarette

Ricardo Romo, Ph.D.

Victoria Martinez

Mónica Estrada-Saldaña

Opening Reception

The public is invited to celebrate the opening of Close to Home on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Dock Space Gallery & Lone Star Gallery.

Exhibition Details

Close To Home

A FotoSeptiembre Group Exhibition Curated by Ricardo Romo, Ph.D.

Dock Space Gallery & Lone Star Gallery

107 Lone Star Blvd

San Antonio, TX 78204

Opening Reception

Saturday, September 12, 2026

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Exhibition Dates

September 12 – September 24, 2026

Gallery Hours

Tuesday & Thursday

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments outside of designated gallery hours may be scheduled by contacting:

Bill FitzGibbons

(210) 723-3048

Media Contact

Emma Garcia

Gallery Manager

Dock Space Gallery & Lone Star Gallery

admin@billfitzgibbons.com

(210) 887-9744

