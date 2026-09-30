Living With Purpose
Living With Purpose
Gem of the Hills will host a thoughtful, engaging discussion about the power of purpose with author Steve Bartlett, moderated by Gloria Campos Brown.
What does it mean to live life with purpose? Purpose can be found in big moments as well as small, daily choices that align our actions with our core values. Hear from the author of “AH HA! The Power of Purpose,” Steve Bartlett, to uncover the value of living life with purpose.
Steve is an award-winning author, former congressman and mayor; full-time husband, dad, grandfather, adventure traveler, and disability inclusion advocate.
Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.
Gem of The Hills Community Center
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Gem of the Hills
830-833-2713
director@gemofthehills.org
Artist Group Info
director@gemofthehills.org
Gem of The Hills Community Center
2233 US-281Blanco , Texas 78606
(830) 833-2713
office@gemofthehills.org