Living With Purpose

Gem of the Hills will host a thoughtful, engaging discussion about the power of purpose with author Steve Bartlett, moderated by Gloria Campos Brown.

What does it mean to live life with purpose? Purpose can be found in big moments as well as small, daily choices that align our actions with our core values. Hear from the author of “AH HA! The Power of Purpose,” Steve Bartlett, to uncover the value of living life with purpose.

Steve is an award-winning author, former congressman and mayor; full-time husband, dad, grandfather, adventure traveler, and disability inclusion advocate.

Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.