LitMinds Book Club at Gemini Ink

All artists struggle, but women are especially pushed to give up their creative ambitions. Throughout her 20s and 30s, Stephanie Elizondo Griest wondered if constantly prioritizing her writing over everything else was leading her to fulfillment or regret. She turned to other women for their perspectives on that haunting question: Is art enough?

Art Above Everything documents her travels to 10 nations—from Cuba to Iceland; Rwanda to Qatar—where she meets with legendary painters, poets, actors, dancers, and musicians who talk intimately about their art, both what it gifts them and what it costs them. Bold and inspiring, Art Above Everything illuminates the ways we can wield creativity as a vitalizing force.

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About the Author

Stephanie Elizondo Griest is a globetrotting author from the Texas/Mexico borderlands and the author of six books, including Around the Bloc, Mexican Enough, All the Agents and Saints, and Art Above Everything. She is currently a professor of creative nonfiction at the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill.