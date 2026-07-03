Join us for the LitMinds Book Club at Gemini Ink. We’re reading The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden.

Register, let us know you're coming: https://bit.ly/3XXMFv6

Join us at Gemini Ink for the next LitMinds Book Club as we discuss The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden — a “razor-sharp, perfectly plotted” (The Sunday Times, London) tale of desire, suspicion, and obsession between two women staying in the same house in the Dutch countryside during the summer of 1961.

LitMinds is a space for lively conversation, thoughtful readers, and big literary questions.

Register now and join the discussion at Gemini Ink.

Date/Time: Wed, July 8, 2026, 6:30-8pm

Location: Gemini Ink, 1111 Navarro St, San Antonio, TX 78205