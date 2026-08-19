Literary Masters Lecture Series: Writing the Difficult From a Reservoir of Love with Brian Turner

In this two-part intensive, award-winning poet and memoirist Brian Turner will share techniques for transforming painful experiences into meaningful, resonant writing. Through craft-focused lessons, you’ll learn how to approach challenging subjects with a broader, more grounded perspective that honors the humanity of the story. Participants will receive additional writing exercises to continue developing their work after the lecture series ends.

DATES: Tuesdays, September 15 & 22, 2026 6:30pm - 8:00pm CT, Online via Zoom COST: Nonmember $90; Member $75; Student $63

REGISTER: https://geminiink.org/events/reservoir-of-love-with-brian-turner/

Brian Turner is the author of five collections of poetry (from Here, Bullet to The Delight of Wild Things) and a memoir (My Life as a Foreign Country). He’s the editor of The Kiss and co-editor of The Strangest of Theatres. His poems and essays have been published in The New York Times and The Guardian, among other fine journals. He has been awarded several prestigious fellowships, including a Guggenheim Fellowship.