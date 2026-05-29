Literary Masters Lecture Series: Finding Voice Through Dialogue with Carmen Tafolla

Rhythm, pacing, vocabulary, slang, and tone all shape how someone speaks. Whether you’re looking to refine your novel-in-verse or craft more impactful dialogue in your poetry or prose, mastering dialogue is a powerful way to create more vivid, compelling storytelling. Award-winning author of more than 40 books, Dr. Carmen Tafolla presents a two-part master class focused on shaping characters’ voices, so they reflect depth, individuality, and authenticity. In session one, we will explore examples of compelling dialogue and review useful tools, patterns, and exercises that can be used long after the lecture ends. Participants should bring some of their writing to class and be prepared to apply the techniques from the first session to their work. In session two, students will share and discuss their revisions. DATES: Tuesdays, July 7 & 14, 2026, 6:30–8pm CT, online via Zoom. COST: Nonmember $90; Member $75; Student $63 REGISTER: Dr. Carmen Tafolla is a storyteller, professor, performance artist, and award-winning author. The 2015 State Poet Laureate of Texas, and San Antonio’s first City Poet Laureate, she has been recognized by the National Association for Chicana and Chicano Studies for work which “gives voice to the peoples and cultures of this land.” Her latest book, Warrior Girl, received a starred review in Publishers’ Weekly and was a finalist for the Jane Addams Award.