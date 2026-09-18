Legacy of London by Alamo City Symphony Viva

Alamo City Symphony Viva presents "The Legacy of London," the second concert of the 2026-2027 season celebrating the rich and diverse legacy of British orchestral music. This stunning program features Vaughan Williams' sweeping Prelude to the 49th Parallel, the elegant and timeless Symphony No. 92 ("Oxford") by Haydn, and the deeply moving Symphonic Variations on an African Air by Coleridge-Taylor.

Sunday, October 11th, 2026 at 4:00 PM at Travis Park Church.

Student, Military and Senior Discounts available. Tickets can be purchased at AlamoCityArts.org!