YOU ARE INVITED to attend THE ECUMENICAL CENTER’S annual LEGACY OF HOPE LUNCHEON on November 11, 2026, supporting The Center’s mission of providing counseling, education and additional services of care. This dynamic gathering helps bolster the efforts of The Center for Hope and Healing in communities across the region.

Please join us as Lorna Luft shares her remarkable story of growing up in the shadow of an icon and finding her own voice through loss, love, and resilience. Born to the legendary Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna began her career on her mother’s television show at the age of eleven and went on to a distinguished career on Broadway and in productions around the world. She coproduced Life with Judy Garland, the Emmy-winning miniseries based on her memoir Me and My Shadows. Her latest book, A Star Is Born: Judy Garland and the Film that Got Away, was released to rave reviews. She also honors her mother’s enduring songbook in her one-woman show and CD, Songs My Mother Taught Me.

Your support in sponsoring this incredible event contributes to advancing THE ECUMENICAL CENTER’S mission to alleviate suffering and facilitate healing. All underwriting over the cost of the meal is 100% tax deductible. Contact Lejla Cenanovic at lcenanovic@ecrh.org or (210) 616-0885, ext. 214 with questions or register online below.