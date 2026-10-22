Lecture: The Life and Work of Suki Seokyeong Kang

The McNay Art Museum is honored to welcome Miranda Lash and Leilani Lynch from Museum of Contemporary Art Denver as they discuss "Suki Seokyang Kang: Mountain-Hour-Face," the deeply moving traveling exhibition. As our newly-opened fall banner exhibition, we’re pleased to invite you to hear from the curators themselves and explore the poetic world of the late and celebrated South Korean artist Suki Seokyeong Kang.

Seats are limited, registration required. Advance access to the exhibition is open to lecture registrants from 5-6 PM.