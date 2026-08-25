Lecture: “Object Lessons/Hidden Stories: Collaborative Curating in the 21st Century” with Chipstone Curator Jonathan Prown

This is the final of five guest lectures for Trinity University's 2026 Lennox Seminar series in honor of the nation's semiquincentennial: "The United States at 250: Remembering and Forgetting." Mr. Prown will be giving a lecture titled “Object Lessons/Hidden Stories: Collaborative Curating in the 21st Century," followed by a Q&A.

Jonathan Prown is Executive Director and Chief Curator of The Chipstone Foundation. Prior to his current position, Prown was Assistant Curator (1988-1995), Associate Curator (1995-1998), and Curator (1998-1999) of Furniture and Sculpture at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. He received his BA in Art History from Colgate University and his MA in American Studies from The College of William & Mary. Prown has published extensively on American furniture and decorative arts and has curated or co-curated numerous exhibits at the Milwaukee Art Museum and in Colonial Williamsburg.

