What can the writers we admire teach us about finding our own voice? Join award-winning poet, editor, and educator Naomi Shihab Nye for a special two-part Literary Masters talk exploring the work of three remarkable poets: William Stafford, W. S. Merwin, and Rosemary Catacalos. Nye invites us to consider how the writers we admire can become teachers, creative companions, and sources of discovery for our own work. DATES: Mondays, February 1 & 8, 2027, 6:30-8pm CT, In person at Gemini Ink COST: Nonmember: $90; Member: $75; Student/Educ/Mil: $63 REGISTER: https://geminiink.org/events/inspiration-from-three-great-american-poets/ Naomi Shihab Nye’s most recent collection of poetry is Sidekick, and she is the author of numerous poetry collections and novels. She has received the Wallace Stevens Award from the Academy of American Poets, the Texas Writer Award (2024), and a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Texas Institute of Letters, the Arab American National Museum, and the National Book Critics Circle.