Learn to Letter with Letters By Sid

Join Austin based artist Siddhi and spend an afternoon learning the art of hand lettering!

Using oil pastels, crayons, pens, join Siddhi in a lesson on using various mediums to create your own unique hand lettered pieces. No experience required - it's meant to be a low stakes, fun with with the process (and supplies) type of afternoon. Learn lettering to make unique gifts, for snail mail, for your art journals...the possibilities are endless.

Class begins with an intro to brush lettering. Participants will receive workbooks, stationary supplies, and practice sheets. Siddhi will take you through the process of basic strokes and letter connections.

No experience required and everything will be provided.

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.