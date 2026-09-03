Learn how to Crochet: Magic Pocket Coaster and Potholder with Laura

Have you been wanting to learn to Crochet or even just brush up on your skills? If so, then join Laura for an afternoon of crocheting and learn how to create your own coasters! In this beginner friendly class, Laura will teach you everything you need to know in order to make your own magic coaster set, from how to pick the right yarn, basic stitches, and how to complete your ready to use once it's done project. (She'll even show you how to make it into a potholder!)

Lesson is meant for every skill level and zero Crochet experience required. All materials provided and each participant should leave with at least 1 finished coaster and instructions for at home creation.

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.