Launch into Learning Educator Networking Event

Are you a classroom teacher or school administrator looking for resources for the 2026-27 school year?

Here is a free opportunity to meet with 29 of your favorite community venues who will be set-up to share classroom resources and excursions with educators at the Scobee Education Center on Friday, August 21st between 6-9 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Boeing Company and will includey catering by Texas Sugar Daddies.

Register and plan to be present to win in the evening’s drawings for tickets to LEGOLand Discovery Center, SEA LIFE, Scobee Programs, Bambu Labs 3D printers, a Sun Spotter, Galileo Telescopes, a Qball microphone and an 8” Orion Dobsonion Telescope with Training.

This is a professional meeting open to registered educators, and not designed as a family event.

Register at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/YxXvFAne3V

