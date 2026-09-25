King William Association's Haunted History Ghost Tours with Curious Twins, October 5

Haunted History Walking Tour hosted by Curious Twins Tours & Events, each Monday in October from 7:30-9pm.

Just south of downtown San Antonio lies the King William Historic District, Texas’ very first residential historic neighborhood.

With its first homes dating back to the 1850s, this neighborhood along the San Antonio River is a living testament to the city's rich history, with each structure telling a story of Texas architecture and the individuals who lived within.

But alongside this significant history are generations of stories of the unexplained, from ghostly apparitions to strange occurrences.

Join Curious Twins Tours & Events this October, who will share chilling stories from a unique source: firsthand accounts submitted by residents, business owners and visitors of the King William Neighborhood. This one-of-a-kind walking tour will bring to life actual stories of the unexplained.

Tour Details

When: Every Monday in October at 7:30 pm

Where: Meet at the gazebo in King William Park, 131 King William Street, San Antonio, TX 78204.

Tour ends at the Arsenal Bridge area, and Curious Twins Tours & Events will walk the tour group back to King William Park at the conclusion.

Price: $25, with a portion of proceeds directly supporting the King William Association.