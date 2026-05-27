Kinetic Kids EXPO - FREE Special Needs Resource Fair 2026
Kinetic Kids EXPO - FREE Special Needs Resource Fair 2026
89 Exhibitors All in One Place.
EXPO is a FREE equipment, resource, and service fair bringing together providers from San Antonio, the US and Canada. Families can explore innovative equipment and discover services that support loved ones with special needs—all in one place.
From dentists and haircuts to financial and legal support, therapy providers, mobility equipment, camps and recreation programs, EXPO brings together the resources families need most—when they need them.
Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience in 2026!
Schedule of Events - Friday, June 12, 2026
Join us for this FREE public event filled with resources, fun and prizes.
10a|Doors Open
10a – 11a|Sensory Friendly Hour
10a – 1p|Kids Craft Corner (sign your kids in, then explore EXPO)
10:30a – 11:30a|Therapist CEUs presented by Etac KiMobility
11:30a – 12:30p|Therapist CEUs presented by Etac KiMobility
12:45p|Kinetic Kids Performances
1:00p – 2p|Sno-cones
2p|Event Close
For full list of exhibitors and event details visit: https://kinetickidstx.org/kinetickids_events/expo/