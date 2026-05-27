Kinetic Kids EXPO - FREE Special Needs Resource Fair 2026

89 Exhibitors All in One Place.

EXPO is a FREE equipment, resource, and service fair bringing together providers from San Antonio, the US and Canada. Families can explore innovative equipment and discover services that support loved ones with special needs—all in one place.

From dentists and haircuts to financial and legal support, therapy providers, mobility equipment, camps and recreation programs, EXPO brings together the resources families need most—when they need them.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience in 2026!

Schedule of Events - Friday, June 12, 2026

Join us for this FREE public event filled with resources, fun and prizes.

10a|Doors Open

10a – 11a|Sensory Friendly Hour

10a – 1p|Kids Craft Corner (sign your kids in, then explore EXPO)

10:30a – 11:30a|Therapist CEUs presented by Etac KiMobility

11:30a – 12:30p|Therapist CEUs presented by Etac KiMobility

12:45p|Kinetic Kids Performances

1:00p – 2p|Sno-cones

2p|Event Close

For full list of exhibitors and event details visit: https://kinetickidstx.org/kinetickids_events/expo/

