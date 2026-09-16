Keynote Presentation - Chuck Marohn of Strong Towns

The San Antonio Housing Trust and UT San Antonio's School of Architecture and Planning invite the community to the Keynote Presentation of the Missing Middle Housing Summit. Join us on the evening of October 13 to hear from Charles “Chuck” Marohn, the founder and president of Strong Towns and the bestselling author of “Escaping the Housing Trap: The Strong Towns Response to the Housing Crisis.” A land use planner and civil engineer with decades of experience, Marohn is a leading national voice on helping cities become stronger, more prosperous, and more responsive to the needs of their residents.

Marohn will discuss the roots of the housing crisis that pervades North American cities, which are prone to a never-ending cycle of boom and bust. He will share an alternative vision of a housing ecosystem that is developed incrementally to create a more resilient community.

5:30-6:00 pm: Missing Middle Housing Project Gallery

6:00-7:30 pm: Presentation and Q+A

This event is free and open to the public.

RSVP is required