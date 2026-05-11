Jurassic Jamboree
Jurassic Jamboree
Bandera Natural History Art Museum
Celebrate the museum’s 10-year anniversary at Jurassic Jamboree, a family-friendly, dinosaur-packed day designed to help kids (and grown-ups) explore, experience, educate, and enjoy. Expect gigantic dinosaur displays, a Puppotron dinosaur, and dino-themed obstacle course activities, plus mechanical bull and axe throwing for adult/older participants. Entertainment and food will be available throughout the event.
Visit the International Hall, Trails of Habitats Details and updates: banderanhm.org | (830) 328-5090.
Bandera Natural History and Art Museum
Tickets can be purchased online
11:17 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Bandera Natural History and Art Museum
8303285090
info@banderamuseum.org
Bandera Natural History and Art Museum
267 Old San Antonio RdBandera, Texas 78003-1555
8303285090
info@banderamuseum.org