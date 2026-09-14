Junior League of San Antonio Holiday Olé Market
Junior League of San Antonio Holiday Olé Market
Join us in celebrating the 30th annual Holiday Olé Market to raise contributions to support our signature projects and nonprofit community partners. It is the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of San Antonio, bringing together local, regional, and national merchants for all your holiday shopping needs.
San Antonio Shrine Auditorium
17.79-108.39
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Junior League of San Antonio
(210)225-1861
info@jlsa.org
San Antonio Shrine Auditorium
901 N Loop 1604 WSan Antonio, Texas 78232