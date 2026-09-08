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Julia Barbosa Landois — Weed is a Word Public Picnic

Julia Barbosa Landois — Weed is a Word Public Picnic

Ruby City presents Weed is a Word, a site-responsive project by Julia Barbosa Landois that transforms a fenced lot into a space for reflection, gathering, and ecological reimagining. Through the garden installation, Landois explores how language shapes ideas of belonging, considering how the term “weed” is used to define what is valued, excluded, or removed.

At the center of the project, a garden interrupts the existing turf, reintroducing plant species often dismissed or “weeded out” of contemporary landscapes, including native and beneficial varieties such as goldenrod, purslane, and sunflower. By foregrounding these plants, the work invites visitors to reconsider systems of classification in both ecological and human contexts, drawing connections between cultivation, migration, and care.

Situated in dialogue with a nearby text work by Daniel Joseph Martinez, the project reflects on how definitions of beauty and value are constructed and contested. What is removed, what is preserved, and who decides?

Join us on October 10 from 11AM-1PM, for a public gathering and to meet the artist.

Free and open to all.

Studio Yard at Ruby City
FREE
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Ruby City
2107817180
rguthmiller@rubycity.org
http://rubycity.org
Studio Yard at Ruby City
1103 South Flores Street
San Antonio, Texas 78204
www.rubycity.org