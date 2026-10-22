Joyful Educator Retreat for Educators Everywhere

The Joyful Educator Retreat is focused on celebrating and supporting those who serve our students.

The Joyful Educator Retreat is a community retreat that restores and nurtures the people who serve students. Educators give so much of themselves every day. The retreat gives them an afternoon to create, collaborate, be in nature, share ideas and reconnect with the joy and purpose that brought them to this work. Surrounded by nature and by colleagues who understand, educators leave with something made by their own hands and a renewed sense of who they are beyond their job title.

Who We Serve

PK-12 teachers, counselors, and school support staff across Bexar County, with an open invitation to educators everywhere.

Where & When

Place: The Carriage House and Patio, San Antonio Botanical Garden

Sept. 27, 2026: Cultivating Joy

Nov. 8, 2026: Illuminate YOU

