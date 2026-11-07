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Jewish Africa

Jewish Africa

Are all Jews white? Can a Black person be Jewish? When barriers, we ourselves construct, are challenged by facts. Film/Panel/Audience Q&A

Join the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, District Two, and the Carver Community Cultural Center for Jewish Africa in Film and Photos. We'll be screening the film "Dreaming of Jerusalem," by Peter Decherney, award-winning filmmaker, photographer, and professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Afterwards, our panel will discuss Jewish Africa with the audience, and answer questions.

No registration is required. Join us at the Carver Community Cultural Center!

Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

D2 Strong / Jewish Federation of San Antonio
Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N. Hackberry
San Antonio, Texas 78202
210.207.7211
info@thecarver.org
https://thecarver.org