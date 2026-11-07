Are all Jews white? Can a Black person be Jewish? When barriers, we ourselves construct, are challenged by facts. Film/Panel/Audience Q&A

Join the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, District Two, and the Carver Community Cultural Center for Jewish Africa in Film and Photos. We'll be screening the film "Dreaming of Jerusalem," by Peter Decherney, award-winning filmmaker, photographer, and professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Afterwards, our panel will discuss Jewish Africa with the audience, and answer questions.

No registration is required. Join us at the Carver Community Cultural Center!