Jewish Africa
Jewish Africa
Are all Jews white? Can a Black person be Jewish? When barriers, we ourselves construct, are challenged by facts. Film/Panel/Audience Q&A
Join the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, District Two, and the Carver Community Cultural Center for Jewish Africa in Film and Photos. We'll be screening the film "Dreaming of Jerusalem," by Peter Decherney, award-winning filmmaker, photographer, and professor at the University of Pennsylvania.
Afterwards, our panel will discuss Jewish Africa with the audience, and answer questions.
No registration is required. Join us at the Carver Community Cultural Center!
Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
D2 Strong / Jewish Federation of San Antonio
Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N. HackberrySan Antonio, Texas 78202
210.207.7211
info@thecarver.org