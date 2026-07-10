JCB Texas Job Fair

Find Your Fit at JCB – San Antonio Job Fair

Looking for your next career opportunity? Join JCB at our San Antonio Job Fair and explore openings at our new Texas manufacturing facility. Meet with our hiring team, learn about careers with one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction and agricultural equipment, and participate in on-site interviews and skills assessments.

JCB is hiring for a variety of positions, including Logistics, Assembly, Fabrication, Quality Control, Maintenance, Forklift Drivers, Machinists, Paint Technicians, Welders, and more.

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Location: JCB Texas, 13210 Palo Alto Rd., San Antonio, TX 78224

Candidates should bring a government-issued ID, a current resume, and any relevant certifications. Please dress for an interview and wear closed-toe shoes. On-site skills assessments will take approximately 45–60 minutes.