Jazz Meets Classical Greatest Hits

Experience an unforgettable afternoon where two musical worlds collide in perfect harmony. Jazz Meets Classical brings together the timeless sophistication of classical music with the vibrant spontaneity of jazz in a bold and exciting program.

Featuring guest artist Tito Carrillo on trumpet, the program highlights his original compositions, blending rich jazz traditions with classical influences in fresh and compelling ways.

Musicians from the San Antonio Philharmonic join forces with some of the finest jazz artists from Central Texas, creating an ensemble as diverse and dynamic as the music itself.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind fusion concert that blurs boundaries and celebrates the unexpected beauty of musical crossovers.

