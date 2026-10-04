I’ve Had an Out of Body Experience: Artist Talk with Ann Enzminger Moderated by Gary Sweeney

Join artist Ann Enzminger for a conversation about I’ve Had an Out of Body Experience, moderated by San Antonio artist Gary Sweeney. The exhibition examines the neighborhood demolished to make way for HemisFair ’68 and the more than 1,600 residents displaced in the process.

Enzminger will discuss the archival research and personal histories behind the exhibition, as well as how painting, fiber, installation, and reimagined HemisFair souvenirs are used to explore urban renewal, displacement, collective memory, and the complicated legacy of civic progress in San Antonio. The conversation will consider not only what was lost in the creation of HemisFair, but how the decisions cities make about progress continue to shape the people and places within them.

The artist talk is free and open to the public.