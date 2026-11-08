It's Owl Good Silent Auction Starts November 26, Benefits Owl Radio and the Low Vision Resource Center

If the fast-approaching holidays have you anxious about which gifts to give those you care about, don’t worry -- IT’S OWL GOOD!

Starting November 26, Owl Radio and the Low Vision Resource Center (LVRC) are holding their annual It’s Owl Good silent online auction, where you’ll find gifts for all the people on your list.

Dolly Parton fan in the house? Bid on tickets to Dollywood with a two-night stay in Gatlinburg, TN. Pet lover in the family? Give them a gift card to a local family-owned pet store, along with adorable dog toys and treats. Maybe your spouse is a foodie. If so, bid on gift cards to an assortment of local dining establishments. Or, maybe you need to upgrade your television experience. An 85-inch TV awaits your bid! These and many more items will be available until December 6 when bidding ends.

To register for the auction, visit owlradio.org.

The Low Vision Resource Center and Owl Radio together forms one nonprofit, which provides essential services to individuals with visual or print impairments in San Antonio. Through readings of the San Antonio Express-News and other publications, as well as original podcasts, Owl Radio keeps our community informed and connected. The Low Vision Resource Center hosts monthly meetings and fosters a sense of belonging while providing critical support and engagement for those with vision loss.

