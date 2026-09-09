Isabelle Paints with Instinct - Exhibiting at Helotes Gallery
Isabelle Paints with Instinct - Exhibiting at Helotes Gallery
Helotes Gallery hosts public art exhibit "Isabelle Paints with Instinct" by Artist Isabelle Lopez Kotara. A collision of memories, music and raw emotion. Color with no rules and unfiltered translations of being alive. Opening Reception, Saturday September 26. Exhibition runs through Sunday, October 4th. Free admission. Open to the public.
Helotes Gallery
Free
02:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Helotes Gallery
210-370-9204
info@helotesgallery.com
Artist Group Info
Isabelle Lopez Kotara
imlopez458@yahoo.com
Helotes Gallery
14391 Old Bandera Rd.Helotes, Texas 78203
210-614-8977 ext. 352
biz@tpr.org