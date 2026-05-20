Is Rainwater Harvesting for Me? (online)

This short ONLINE workshop will touch on all of the basics of Rainwater Harvesting, and questions to ask yourself.

Rainwater harvesting has so many benefits, from happy plants to money in your wallet. With so many things to consider, it can be hard to know where or how to start. This short workshop will touch on all of the basics of Rainwater Harvesting, and questions to ask yourself.

This class is good for those looking to "dip their toes" in rainwater harvesting. If you decide to learn more, our “Rainwater Harvesting: Medium to Large Scale” class is a GREAT follow up to this one, to be scheduled in Fall 2026.