Bangladeshi interdisciplinary artist Tahia Farhin Haque presents Invisible: An Introduction, a solo exhibition at Enzminger Studio, located at 1906 S. Flores Street in San Antonio.

Bringing together paintings, sculpture, and cyanotype works on ceramic, the exhibition introduces a body of work developed between September and December during a self-curated artist residency at Southwest School of Art. The residency was supported through funding Haque was awarded in 2026.

Her work has been exhibited internationally and across the United States, including at the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis, Tate London through Tate Collective, Tbilisi Photography & Multimedia Museum in Georgia, Griffin Museum of Photography, and Luminaria in San Antonio.

The exhibition brings together newly developed works and pieces from Haque's earlier artistic archive, reassembled and incorporated into new relationships. Moving between painting, sculpture, and alternative photographic processes, she approaches existing objects and images as materials that can be revisited, transformed, and understood differently over time. Her photographic objects, in particular, bring together the photographic image and the physical presence of an object, allowing memory to occupy both image and form.

Born and raised in Bangladesh, Haque is an immigrant artist who recently relocated to San Antonio. She holds an MFA in Visual Art from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis. Her interdisciplinary practice explores migration, family histories, memory, displacement, gender, and the changing meanings of home. Through personal archives, found objects, photography, performance, and material experimentation, she considers how individual experiences become connected to larger histories.

Her practice examines the relationship between personal histories and broader political and cultural narratives. She analyzes how migration and conflict shape places while questioning whose experiences are preserved in official histories. Similarly, her photographic practice approaches landscapes as places where personal memory, cultural history, and the consequences of conflict intersect. These perspectives offer a point of connection to Haque's interest in how personal histories and fragments of memory travel, change, and find new forms of expression.

For Haque, this solo exhibition is also a personal introduction to the San Antonio art community. Having moved to the city only last year, she sees the exhibition as an opportunity to introduce herself through the objects, images, and material investigations that have shaped her practice. Rather than presenting a linear account of her artistic journey, she brings together different moments of making, allowing older and newer works to coexist and speak to one another.

Invisible: An Introduction marks a new chapter in Haque's artistic life in San Antonio, opening a space for conversation around migration, memory, belonging, and the ways we carry our histories into unfamiliar places.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Tahia Farhin Haque is a Bangladeshi interdisciplinary artist based in San Antonio, Texas. Working across photography, painting, sculpture, performance, ceramics, and alternative photographic processes, her practice explores migration, family histories, memory, displacement, gender, and the changing meanings of home. She holds an MFA in Visual Art from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis. Her work has been exhibited internationally and across the United States.

