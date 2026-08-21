Introduction to Immigration and Naturalization Records
Introduction to Immigration and Naturalization Records
Have you encountered immigrant ancestors in your genealogy research and wondered how to discover more information about them? Join us for an introductory class into accessing the Ancestry Library Edition database as well as the National Archives website to search historical immigration and naturalization records.
Online
FREE
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library Texana/Genealogy
2102072559
genealogydesk@sanantonio.gov
Online