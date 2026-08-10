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International Vulture Awareness Day

International Vulture Awareness Day

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation to celebrate International Vulture Awareness Day! See a real vulture and other amazing rescued birds from Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy. Discover our Texas vultures and the important role they play in our environment.

Enjoy hands on activities.

All Ages Welcome

No registration required

Meet at the Eisenhower Park Mass Pavilion

Eisenhower Park
Free
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
Eisenhower Park
19399 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, Texas 78257