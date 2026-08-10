International Vulture Awareness Day
International Vulture Awareness Day
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation to celebrate International Vulture Awareness Day! See a real vulture and other amazing rescued birds from Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy. Discover our Texas vultures and the important role they play in our environment.
Enjoy hands on activities.
All Ages Welcome
No registration required
Meet at the Eisenhower Park Mass Pavilion
Eisenhower Park
Free
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
Eisenhower Park
19399 NW Military HwySan Antonio, Texas 78257