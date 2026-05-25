Input Expression - Six Arcade Games in One Tiny Gallery

Input Expression

A series of short interactive experiences that remove the friction between the player and their controlled output.

Fred Wood is a game developer born and raised in San Antonio, TX, best known for his work on LOVE and Deltarune. This show is a truncated variation of his portfolio, games that took months and years to develop, distilled down to bite sized arcade experiences, upgraded with tricks and techniques he has learned in his many adventures. Fred’s design focus is creating interactive experiences with minimal friction between player intent and on-screen action, prioritizing immediacy and respecting the player’s time. 39 years of gaming have shaped him into both a dedicated enthusiast and a focused creator.

The six games are on display for players and viewers of all ages at this free event, open to the public.