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Infinity Square: An Exhibition by Louis Vega Treviño and Ben Mata

Infinity Square: An Exhibition by Louis Vega Treviño and Ben Mata

Centro Cultural Aztlan is proud to present a new exhibition by two of the most important San Antonio Contemporary Artists, Louis Vega Treviño and Ben Mata. Color, Balance, Rhythm, and Geometry, all contribute to their work as they try to examine and illustrate the relationships within each form and color as they evolve into an environment of their own. The color relationships, the repetition, the environments they create, all have an undeniable role in activating the senses creating a visual language for the viewer to translate into feelings, emotions and energy.

Join us at the opening reception on Friday, June 5, 2026 from 6:00-9:00pm with live music by Juan and Armando Tejeda. Light refreshments will be served.

You can find the Facebook event page here

The exhibit is free and open to the public and will be on view through July 18th, 2026.
Viewing hours are Monday-Thursday, 10:00am-4:00pm, except for Holidays.

Centro Cultural Aztlan
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Centro Cultural Aztlan
210-432-1896
centroaztlan@sbcglobal.net
https://centroaztlan.org/
Centro Cultural Aztlan
1800 Fredericksburg Rd, Ste 103, San Antonio, TX, United States, Texas
San Antonio , Texas 78201
210-432-1896
centroaztlan@global.net
https://centroaztlan.org/