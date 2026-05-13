Infinity Square: An Exhibition by Louis Vega Treviño and Ben Mata

Centro Cultural Aztlan is proud to present a new exhibition by two of the most important San Antonio Contemporary Artists, Louis Vega Treviño and Ben Mata. Color, Balance, Rhythm, and Geometry, all contribute to their work as they try to examine and illustrate the relationships within each form and color as they evolve into an environment of their own. The color relationships, the repetition, the environments they create, all have an undeniable role in activating the senses creating a visual language for the viewer to translate into feelings, emotions and energy.

Join us at the opening reception on Friday, June 5, 2026 from 6:00-9:00pm with live music by Juan and Armando Tejeda. Light refreshments will be served.

You can find the Facebook event page here

The exhibit is free and open to the public and will be on view through July 18th, 2026.

Viewing hours are Monday-Thursday, 10:00am-4:00pm, except for Holidays.