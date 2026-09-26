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Imagine a Day without Water in American Sign Language

Imagine a Day without Water in American Sign Language

Thursday, October 8, 2026
“Imagine a Day without Water”
In American Sign Language

In preparation for the annual global “Imagine a Day without Water” occurring on October 15, 2026, local high school and university students who use American Sign Language will share their reflections in poetry, prose and video.

5:00 - 6:00 social time and information displays
6:00 student reflections on “Imagine a Day without Water”
+ To present video, please arrange a week in advance.
8:00 Building closes.

Bexar Deaf Club is open to the public at no cost.

Imagine a Day without Water resource kit:
https://thevalueofwater.org/imagine-resources

Bexar County Small Business Opportunity Center
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Bexar Deaf Club
Bexar County Small Business Opportunity Center
8200 Perrin Beitel Suite 117
San Antonio, Texas 78218-1550
(210) 335-0678
Laurie.Martinez@bexar.org
https://www.bexar.org/381/About-SBED