Thursday, October 8, 2026

“Imagine a Day without Water”

In American Sign Language

In preparation for the annual global “Imagine a Day without Water” occurring on October 15, 2026, local high school and university students who use American Sign Language will share their reflections in poetry, prose and video.

5:00 - 6:00 social time and information displays

6:00 student reflections on “Imagine a Day without Water”

+ To present video, please arrange a week in advance.

8:00 Building closes.

Bexar Deaf Club is open to the public at no cost.

Imagine a Day without Water resource kit:

https://thevalueofwater.org/imagine-resources