Imagine a Day without Water at San Pedro Springs

"Imagine a Day without Water" for students

Gardening Volunteers of South Texas and San Pedro Branch Library will observe the global annual "Imagine a Day without Water"

4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

poetry, prose and music imagining "a day without water" on outdoor patio behind library

All local elementary through university students are invited to share their original works.

6:00 p.m. San Pedro Springs walk led by Gregg Eckhardt, beginning at library patio.

Event is open to public free of admission.

In event of inclement weather, event will be held in a nearby indoor location.