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Imagine a Day without Water at San Pedro Springs

Imagine a Day without Water at San Pedro Springs

"Imagine a Day without Water" for students

Gardening Volunteers of South Texas and San Pedro Branch Library will observe the global annual "Imagine a Day without Water"

4:00 - 6:00 p.m.
poetry, prose and music imagining "a day without water" on outdoor patio behind library
All local elementary through university students are invited to share their original works.

6:00 p.m. San Pedro Springs walk led by Gregg Eckhardt, beginning at library patio.

Event is open to public free of admission.

In event of inclement weather, event will be held in a nearby indoor location.

San Pedro Branch Library
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gardening Volunteers of South Texas
210-251-8101
Rachel@gardeningvolunteers.org
https://www.gardeningvolunteers.org/

Artist Group Info

Gregg Eckhardt
gregg@edwardsaquifer.net
https://edwardsaquifer.net/
San Pedro Branch Library
1315 San Pedro Ave.
San Antonio, Texas 78212
(210) 207-9050
jared.thompson@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D166124633&amp;fbclid=IwAR2VP4LTTblM22eZen5uvrkd4CamPgbPQkj9Zym8brof4h2AqtjiRKLGxdU