Imagine a Day without Water at San Pedro Springs
Imagine a Day without Water at San Pedro Springs
"Imagine a Day without Water" for students
Gardening Volunteers of South Texas and San Pedro Branch Library will observe the global annual "Imagine a Day without Water"
4:00 - 6:00 p.m.
poetry, prose and music imagining "a day without water" on outdoor patio behind library
All local elementary through university students are invited to share their original works.
6:00 p.m. San Pedro Springs walk led by Gregg Eckhardt, beginning at library patio.
Event is open to public free of admission.
In event of inclement weather, event will be held in a nearby indoor location.
San Pedro Branch Library
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Gardening Volunteers of South Texas
210-251-8101
Rachel@gardeningvolunteers.org
Artist Group Info
Gregg Eckhardt
gregg@edwardsaquifer.net
San Pedro Branch Library
1315 San Pedro Ave.San Antonio, Texas 78212
(210) 207-9050
jared.thompson@sanantonio.gov